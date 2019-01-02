A young Rome man is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly taking a vehicle without permission.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jeffrey Dakota Perry, 19, of 2523 Shorter Ave., was stopped Wednesday on Ga. 20 at Barker Road after police received a lookout for the vehicle he was driving. A "green leafy substance" was found in a cup holder and the passenger seat.
Perry is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle and the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving without a license. He's also charged with a misdemeanor probation violation and was being held Wednesday night with no bond set.