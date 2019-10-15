A College Park teen accused of leading Floyd County police on a high-speed chase into Adairsville was in jail Tuesday night with a hold for Bartow County.
According to Floyd County Jail and Floyd County Police Department reports:
Jeremiah Hatton, 17, of 4214 Williamsburg Drive, College Park, is charged with a felony for fleeing or attempting to elude officers, along with multiple-traffic related misdemeanors, after the chase that happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday morning.
Police attempted to stop Hatton for doing 66 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone on Ga. 140 near Floyd Springs Road but he sped away east.
Comparing the vehicle's faster speed to the speed of the police car chasing it, officers estimate he hit 120 mph around Bells Ferry Road and was going about 90 mph when he blew through a red light at the Ga. 53 intersection.
The vehicle was topping 100 mph around Big Ditch Road when it forced another vehicle off the road. No damage to that vehicle was observed and the chase continued. The vehicle passed an 18-wheeler at around 118 mph and continued into Bartow County traveling approximately 115 mph.
Entering the Adairsville city limits, Hatton's vehicle was running over 100 mph and reached speeds over 128 mph near Hall Station Road. After several attempts to turn off Ga. 140, Hatton turned onto Princeton Avenue but hit a raised crosswalk and struck a ditch.
Hatton jumped out and ran, leaving two passengers in the car. One officer chased him while the other Floyd County officer and Adairsville police held the passengers at gunpoint. Hatton surrendered when he saw he was being pursued.
One passenger was wanted through the Department of Juvenile Justice and was taken to the youth detention center after being checked at Floyd Medical Center for injuries. The second passenger was turned over to representatives from the group home where he lives.
Hatton was medically cleared at FMC and taken to jail, where his bond was set at $10,100. He'll be released to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.
In addition to the felony fleeing charge, he's facing misdemeanor counts of speeding, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, passing in a no passing zone, running a red light and driving while unlicensed.