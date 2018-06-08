Report: Subway worker voided cash transactions, stole money
A woman is accused of using a Subway supervisor’s access code to void 73 cash transactions and pocket $1,075.68, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Monica Leanne Watkins, 31, of 22 Tamassee Lane, is charged with felony computer forgery and 73 counts of theft by taking. Watkins is accused of using a supervisor’s access code on a Subway computer at the store at 3194 Martha Berry Highway to void the transactions as well as falsifying her hours.