Rome Police Department

Several items were reported stolen from a business on Shorter Avenue Tuesday.

According to Rome Police Department reports:

The owner of Perfect Home, 2013 Shorter Ave., reported that she’d discovered a storage building had been kicked in and a motion light had been pulled off and most of the furniture that had been inside was gone.

Missing from the building were three rugs, two tables, three chande-liers, three house mirrors and several totes of Christmas decorations. The total value of the items taken was estimated at just over $5900.

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

