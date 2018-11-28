Several items were reported stolen from a business on Shorter Avenue Tuesday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The owner of Perfect Home, 2013 Shorter Ave., reported that she’d discovered a storage building had been kicked in and a motion light had been pulled off and most of the furniture that had been inside was gone.
Missing from the building were three rugs, two tables, three chande-liers, three house mirrors and several totes of Christmas decorations. The total value of the items taken was estimated at just over $5900.