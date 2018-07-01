Report: Stop sign violation leads to felony drug charges for Garden Lakes man
A Garden Lakes man stopped for a traffic violation was in jail without bond on drug charges Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Deryan Tyrek Almond, 21, of 25 Simpson Drive, was arrested late Saturday night after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Crane Street at 12th Street. The Georgia State Patrol trooper determined Almond was unlicensed and the window tint on his car was measured at 11 percent.
While Almond was being booked at the jail, a search turned up a white pill, identified by the jail nurse as hydrocodone, in his pants pocket.
Almond is charged with the felonies possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and crossing the guard line with drugs.
He's also facing misdemeanor charges of driving without a license, a window tint violation and failing to stop at a stop sign.