Report: Stolen vehicles, drugs found on fugitive's property
A Rome man who was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Cherokee County earlier this week now faces multiple felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth David Price Sr., 54, of 233 Price Road, who was originally arrested Tuesday on charges that he was a fugitive from Cherokee County, Alabama is now charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property and operating a chop shop along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects. A search warrant was executed at the Price Road residence which turned up the meth and marijuana.
Four vehicles that were listed as stolen were also found on the property along with altered VIN numbers on motor vehicle parts.
Price remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.