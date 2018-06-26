Report: Stolen copper wire results in more felony charges for duo
A man and a woman who were arrested late last month are facing additional felony charges related to the theft of copper wire off guide poles in two spots on Old Dalton Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shane Noel Womack, 47, of 111 Thomas Road, and Heather Johnson Smith, 41, of 131 Rising Fawn Trail, were originally arrested May 31 on Willow Road, where a county officer caught the pair with more than $1,500 worth of wiring that had been taken from AT&T Communications in Cedartown.
On Tuesday, each of them was charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal damage to property and two counts of damaging property of public utility companies. At the time of their arrest last month, they were charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property. Womack is also facing a felony failure to appear charge.
On May 31, sometime between 12:01-7:30 a.m., Womack and Smith, along with other unidentified individuals, cut copper telephone wire off guide poles at Old Dalton Road at Elgin Road and Old Dalton Road at Ga. 140. The wire was the property of AT&T Communications and Charter Communications. The damages were estimated to be over $500 for each company.
One of the lines cut was fiber optic cable and was not taken.
Womack and Smith remained in jail without bond Tuesday night.