A Collinsville, Ala., man, along with two men from Temple and Rome were arrested on Rebecca Drive Thursday and charged with multiple felonies after two men were reportedly found in the possession of a camper trailer stolen in Alabama and the third was found with drugs.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Ronny Heath Norton, 47, 2180 Liberty Church Road, Temple, and Christopher Junior Clonts, 50, of 123 McHenry Drive, were pulling a 2005 Cherokee Lite valued at $1,501. Police confirmed through the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office the camper was stolen. Norton was asked for his license and told police it was suspended.
Gary Jody Childers, 43, of 1922 County Road 822, Collinsville, Ala., arrived at the scene and was found to be in possession of 24 grams of methamphetamine and two long guns behind the seat of his truck.
Norton and Clonts are being charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and Norton is additionally charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. Childers is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.