A Floyd County man accused of violating a temporary protective order was in jail Wednesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Holton Enslow, 25, of 240 Boyd Valley Road, contacted a woman by text message in violation of a TPO, then showed up at her home while an officer was there. He fought his arrest, dropping to the ground and refusing orders to get into the patrol car. Enslow also kicked at the car to push himself away while yelling that the officer would have to break his arm to get him in. He didn't.
Enslow is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.