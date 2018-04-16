Report: Speed a contributing factor to weekend fatality
An Alabama man who was pronounced dead on the scene of a wreck east of Rome Saturday morning, was apparently running late for work in Cartersville when he lost control of his truck on U.S. 411, flipped several times and was ejected from the vehicle.
According to Floyd County police reports:
James C. Durbin Jr., 40, of 615 S. River Street in Centre, was eastbound when he crashed in a curve on U.S. 411 around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
The 2004 Silverado left the driver's side of the highway about a half mile from the Hine Road intersection, hit an embankment then rolled back across the road coming to a rest on the south side of the highway,
Coroner Gene Proctor pronounced Durbin dead on the scene. Proctor said family members told him that Durbin was late for work at a Bartow County industry Saturday morning.