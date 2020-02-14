A Silver Creek man was arrested on felony aggravated child molestation and sodomy charges for incidents between 2015 and 2019, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bradley Elijah Norris, 22, engaged in sexual activity with a minor under the age of 10 between 2015 and 2019 at different residences in Floyd County.
He was arrested at Heritage Sleep Concepts LLC on Capitoline Drive.
Norris is also charged with felony sexual battery against a child under 16 and remained in jail Friday with no bond.