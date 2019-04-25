Police responded to a fight call in West Rome Wednesday and while they were en route two gun shots were fired on Aubie Lane.
According to Rome police reports:
Witnesses saw five vehicles approach 9 Aubie Lane and a male get out and bang on the door. When there was no response the male returned to his vehicle and he and another male fired two shots at the house. A witness who was outside with his children ordered them to get down.
Another witness standing outside of his residence saw as many as 10 additional vehicles lined up on Addington Drive.
The resident at 9 Aubie Lane said he was in his house when the cars pulled up and a man banged on the door telling him to come outside. When he heard the gun shots the victim got on the ground.
Police found that one bullet struck the victim's vehicle. A second entered the window of the residence before entering a cabinet. A .9 millimeter bullet was recovered from inside the house. Shell casings were recovered, as well.