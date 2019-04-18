A Birmingham, Alabama, and a Maryville, Tennessee, woman were arrested at 2510 Redmond Circle and charged with felony shoplifting and although reports show the two were arrested at the same location, date and time as one another, there is no indication the two were working together.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alyssia Deantwanese Matthews, 33, of 3821 Fifth Ave., Birmingham, walked out of Walmart without paying for the items she selected. Matthews damaged a display case in the process of taking items from the store causing $471.07 worth of damage. She was also trespassing due to her being banned for a past shoplifting incident.
Matthews is charged with felony shoplifting and two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Brittany Renee Monday, of 2938 Innisbrook Circle, Maryville, took items from the store and tried to leave without paying for them. She also gave police a false name and date of birth in order to mislead officers.
Monday is charged with felony shoplifting and misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth.