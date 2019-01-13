A man accused of kicking in the door of a woman's apartment but disappearing before police arrived was arrested the following day after allegedly stealing a forklift from a construction site and riding it, shirtless, down U.S. 411 accompanied by a big black dog.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Terry Wayne Lee, 32, of 116 Hawthorne St., was in jail Sunday night without bond. He's charged with felony aggravated stalking, theft by taking and criminal trespass.
A warrant was issued late Friday when Lee kicked in the door at the home of a woman who said she'd been warned by a relative that he was coming. She had spoken with police earlier but he waited until they left. A man in the home fought with him and drove him off before police returned.
Lee next surfaced Saturday morning in calls to 911. He was reported traveling inbound on U.S. 411 near Tractor Supply on a forklift taken from the building site across the highway. Callers said he was wearing black jogging pants with no shirt and had a black Labrador retriever with him.
Another caller reported he had pulled behind Red Roof Inn and run into the woods. Police found him riding a bicycle on Dodd Boulevard near Callier Springs Road, in the vicinity of the first incident.
Lee first told officers, "It's not stealing if the keys are in it," then denied ever having the forklift.
The construction company was called to retrieve the forklift, the bicycle was placed in the evidence room and animal control took possession of the dog.