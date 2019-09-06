Report: second person charged in Nelson Street drug bust

Two people were arrested after a search of a Nelson Street home on charges of cocaine trafficking along with possession of various drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The second person charged by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force, Shelby Brooke Thrash, 24, of 11 Willingham St., had over an ounce of methamphetamine in the Nelson Street home, along with numerous glass pipes containing meth residue, several digital scales, marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
Thrash is charged with the felony meth possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute, meth trafficking, possession of tools to commit a crime and probation violation. She's also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.
Donovan Sartin, 47, of 95 Nelson St. was also charged with the same charges as well as having a stolen motorcycle in his possession which is a felony.