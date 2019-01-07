A Rome man was in jail early Monday morning, facing multiple charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Corey Chatman, 39, 1505 Gordon Ave., turned himself in at the bonding lobby of the jail. Chatman pulled a gun on a group of victims and told them “to get out or I’ll kill you.” He then struck a 16-year-old minor in the mouth then drove her to a family member’s house where he struck her again.
Chatman is charged with two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.