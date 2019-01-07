Corey Chatman

A Rome man was in jail early Monday morning, facing multiple charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Corey Chatman, 39, 1505 Gordon Ave., turned himself in at the bonding lobby of the jail. Chatman pulled a gun on a group of victims and told them “to get out or I’ll kill you.” He then struck a 16-year-old minor in the mouth then drove her to a family member’s house where he struck her again.

Chatman is charged with two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

