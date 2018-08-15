Report: Ruckus in courthouse nets Floyd County man jail time
A 59-year-old Floyd County man accused of fighting in the courthouse was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Calvin Lamar Prater, 59, of 1410 Old Cave Spring Road, caused a disruption around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the county justice center, 3 Government Plaza. He fought with deputies when told to leave and refused to obey their orders.
Prater is charged with two felony counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.