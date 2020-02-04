A 27-year-old woman accused of being an accomplice to a suspected serial burglar was in jail without bond Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On Jan. 15, Miranda Leigh Allen, 27, of 1712 Old Dalton Road, entered another person's property in Cedartown. As she waited in a car, she witnessed John James Shillibeer enter a vehicle on the property to commit theft.
Shillibeer is suspected to be behind a series of burglaries in Floyd County that have been going on since November. The Floyd County Police Department named Shillibeer as a suspect on Jan. 23. He remains at large and suspected to be armed and dangerous.
Allen is charged with felony entering an automobile with intent to commit theft (party to a crime) and being a fugitive from justice. She's being held for the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida on unspecified charges.