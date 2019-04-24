A Rome woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of trying to run over a victim with a car as several children watched.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Precious Karen Echols, 28, of 305 Hardy Ave., used an automobile with the "intent to murder or seriously injure" to try and run over a victim on the evening of April 20 as several minors were present to witness the incident.
Echols was in jail Wendesday without bond, charged with felonies aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the second degree.