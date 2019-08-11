A Rome woman accused of taking and using a man's financial transaction card was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Mary Elizabeth Kelley, 41, of 413 Cunningham Road, was arrested on a warrant Saturday night on King Street.
Kelley stole a man's bank card on the Fourth of July and used it at the Dollar General and East Rome Beverage on Dean Avenue.
She is charged with two felony counts of financial transaction card fraud and felony theft of a financial transaction card.