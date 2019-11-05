Christine Michelle Griffin

A Rome woman was arrested Monday, accused of stealing financial information.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Christine Michelle Griffin, 45, of 15 Stevens St, possessed and used the financial card number of another individual without consent. She had two other individuals obtain hotel rooms in their name with the stolen information.

Griffin is charged with felonies exploitation of a disabled or elder person, identity fraud and a probation violation. She remained in jail Tuesday afternoon without bond.

