A Rome woman was in jail Sunday evening, charged with several felonies related to a burglary.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jenny Sue Burns, 34, of 8 Butler Street, entered a vehicle on Harper Avenue and stole a victim’s house keys and then entered the victim’s residence. Burns then took the keys to both vehicles at the residence.
Burns was also found with marijuana and “grinder” past the guard line of the jail.
Burns is charged with felonies entering an automobile, first degree burglary and crossing a guard line. She is also charged with misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a drug related object.