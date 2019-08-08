A Rome woman was in jail without bond Thursday, accused of violently assaulting a victim.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kalee Renee Mitchell, 29, of 7 Johns Drive, body slammed a victim on a concrete porch, held her hair and bashed the victim's head into the concrete several times causing her to blackout and lose sight.
Following the assault, the victim couldn't walk or speak. Mitchell then threw a gallon can of paint into the victim's head, causing a knot and cut. The entire assault took place in front of the victim's three-year-old child.
Mitchell is charged with felony aggravated assault, along with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act and third degree cruelty to children.