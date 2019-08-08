Kami Marie Weninger

A Rome woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she stole multiple items from the West Rome Walmart earlier this week.

According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:

Kami Marie Weninger, 25, of 725 Mays Bridge Road, entered the Walmart, 2510 Redmond Cir., around 1 a.m. Sunday and stole a desktop computer, valued at $579, and another bag of items, totaling $62 in value. Weninger had previously been banned from the location.

Weninger remained in jail Thursday afternoon without bond, charged with felony theft by shoplifting, and misdemeanors criminal trespass and failure to appear.

Roman Record editor

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

