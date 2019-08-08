A Rome woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she stole multiple items from the West Rome Walmart earlier this week.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Kami Marie Weninger, 25, of 725 Mays Bridge Road, entered the Walmart, 2510 Redmond Cir., around 1 a.m. Sunday and stole a desktop computer, valued at $579, and another bag of items, totaling $62 in value. Weninger had previously been banned from the location.
Weninger remained in jail Thursday afternoon without bond, charged with felony theft by shoplifting, and misdemeanors criminal trespass and failure to appear.