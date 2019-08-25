A Rome woman accused of intending to sell drugs in a hotel room was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brandy Elizabeth Hicks, 35, of 1144 Lovell Road, was arrested Saturday by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force at Kings Inn, 3471 Martha Berry Blvd.
A search warrant for Hicks' room 107 turned up quantities of marijuana and synthetic marijuana packaged for individual sales, along with digital scales and small plastic bags.
Hicks is charged with the felonies possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute and possession of tools to commit a crime.
She's also charged with the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.