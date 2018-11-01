A Rome woman was arrested at her residence Thursday after police say she blocked someone in their car and would not allow them to leave.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Sharnice Blair, 18, of 626 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested for false imprisonment after she refused to let a person leave the location by standing in the doorway of an open car door and yelling at them. When police tried to place Blair in handcuffs she resisted.
Blair is being charged with felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts of obstruction.