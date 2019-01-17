Two Rome men who reside at Auburn lane were arrested at their residence on Thursday for violating the family violence act along with other charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Benjamin Edward Robbins, 34, of 10 Auburn Lane, was at the same residence of a person who had a TPO against him. Benjamin struck the person in the face in an insulting and provoking manner.
Jeremiah Edward Robbins, 37, of the same address, caused physical harm to his 34-year-old brother who lived at the same address according to the report, though the report did not specifically name Benjamin as the victim. Jeremiah also drove his 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with no insurance, a suspended license and while under the influence of alcohol.
Benjamin is charged with felony aggravated stalking and two misdemeanor counts of simply battery under the family violence act. Jeremiah is being charged with misdemeanor simply battery under the family violence act, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without insurance and driving on a suspended license.