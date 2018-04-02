Report: Rome man with a gun told 2 they would die
A Rome man accused of threatening two people with a gun was in jail Mon-day without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Charvish Darnell Dargin, 24, of 2611 Flannery St., was arrested late Sunday on East 15th Street after he pointed a pistol at two victims and told them, "You're going to die tonight."
Dargin is charged with the two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor pointing a gun at another.