A wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of a Rome man who police say could barely talk to first responders due to his level of intoxication.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Cody James Crocker, 29, of 1580 Prospect Road, was driving east on Turner McCall Boulevard when he drove into the opposite lane into oncoming traffic. Crocker almost hit a westbound vehicle and struck a guide wire next to a utility pole. He was unable to reply to first responders due to being very high from synthetic marijuana.
Crocker is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana, misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain a lane.