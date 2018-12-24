A Rome man was in jail on burglary charges Christmas Eve, with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jordy Lamar Roberson, 33, of 2002 Hull Ave., was arrested late Sunday after he threw a brick through the front door of a residence and entered it with the intent to commit a felony. When law enforcement officers arrived, he kicked a deputy who was searching him.
Roberson is charged with the felonies burglary and criminal damage to property in the second degree. He's also facing a misdemeanor obstruction charge. He was bound over to Superior Court to await a hearing on bail.