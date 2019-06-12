A Rome man was arrested late Tuesday night, accused of threatening to kill a trio of people.
According to Floyd County Jail/Rome Police Department reports:
Adam Darelle Kelley, 40, of 229 Couper St., approached a group of people just after 11 p.m. at the Rite Aid location at Shorter Avenue and North Division Street because he thought they were watching him. The group told Kelley they were just waiting on someone, but he told them they were lying.
Kelley then told the group that "snitches gets stitches," and that he would shoot them in the head. When approached by an officer on North Hughes Street, Kelley refused to provide any information, stating that he was a "sovereign citizen."
Kelley is charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement. He remained in jail Wednesday with a bond set at $5,700.