A Rome man arrested Wednesday evening is accused of taking a U-Haul truck and driving it around for 150 miles before bringing it back.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Matthew Ryan Davis, 28, of 196 Lynn Drive, told employees at the 2447 Shorter Ave. U-Haul Moving and Storage that he was there to do maintenance on one of their vans Monday morning. He then took the van and drove it 150 miles before bringing it back three hours later. According to the report, Davis caused $15,000 in damages.
Davis is charged with felony theft by taking a vehicle and theft by deception.