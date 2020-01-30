A 29-year-old Rome man remained in jail Thursday morning without bond on felony shoplifting and Schedule I controlled substance possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dayton Chance Carter, 29, of 205 E 8th St., Apt. 2, visited Wal-Mart four times between Nov. 5 and Dec. 10, 2019 and stole $1,065.94 worth of merchandise from the store. Carter stole a range of items from the store, including radio controlled cars, bicycles and a mini bike.
Carter is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing for these instances due to already being banned from the Wal-Mart back in April 2019.
After officers brought Carter into custody, they discovered a bag of heroin in his possession.