A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday afternoon, facing charges related to entering automobiles earlier this year.
According to jail reports:
Tyrand Devell Clinton, 22, of 3301 Forest Hill Road, Powder Springs, entered at least seven vehicles between April 12 and May 3, taking a 9mm handgun valued at $300 out of one vehicle. He also stole multiple bank cards during the spree and used them to make purchases.
Clinton is facing seven felony charges of entering an automobile, two felony charges of financial card theft and two felony charges of financial card fraud. He is also facing a felony charge of theft by taking and misdemeanor willful obstruction.
Rome man accused of entering automobiles
A Rome man was in jail without bond Thursday afternoon, accused of breaking into several vehicles earlier this month.
According to jail reports:
Carmine Marada Berardi, 41, of 5314 Alabama Highway, is charged with a total of 10 felony counts of entering an automobile and one felony count of criminal damage to property. He is also charged with seven misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and six misdemeanor counts of theft by taking.
Calhoun woman jailed on drug charges
A Calhoun woman remained in jail Thursday afternoon on a $3,500 bond after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christina Marie Luna, 20, 250 Hunters Crossing, Calhoun, was stopped near Barron Stadium Wednesday afternoon and a search of her vehicle produced a vape pen containing THC oil.
Luna is charged with felony violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Aragon man charged with drug possession,
distribution
An Aragon man was charged with multiple drug violations on Thursday.
According to jail reports:
Ricky Lamar McCullough, 52, of 62 Tower Road, Aragon, was found to be in possession of Roxicet pills while he was on the grounds of the Mapco convenience store, 1050 Cartersville Highway, in August.
He was charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance as well as sale or distribution of dangerous drugs.
Amy Knowles, night editor