A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday afternoon, facing charges related to entering automobiles earlier this year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyrand Devell Clinton, 22, of 3301 Forest Hill Rd., Powder Springs, entered at least seven vehicles between April 12 and May 3, taking a 9mm handgun valued at $300 out of one vehicle. He also stole multiple bank cards during the spree and used them to make purchases.
Clinton is facing seven felony charges of entering an automobile, two felony charges of financial card theft and two felony charges of financial card fraud. He is also facing a felony charge of theft by taking and misdemeanor willful obstruction.