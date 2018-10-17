A Rome man reported to police that he was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a female on online around the first of the year.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A man told police that he was befriended on Facebook by a female, beginning a relationship between the two. The woman eventually asked the victim for money, stating that she would pay him back more than that amount later.
The victim stated that he tried to send $6,200 through MoneyGram, but when he was unable to complete that transaction, he sent that same amount in Amazon.com gift cards. He said the accused never made good on her end of the deal, but has still been emailing him.