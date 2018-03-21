Report: Rome man raped woman at gunpoint
A Rome man is in jail without bond accused of raping a woman at gunpoint late Tuesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Jacory Williams, 26, of 13 Butler Street, was arrested after reportedly raping a woman at gunpoint late Tuesday night. The victim attempted to call 911 early on during the incident and when the SWAT team arrived, they found Williams inside the home with a quantity of marijuana. When Williams got to the jail, personnel there found two Schedule IV pills in his pants.
Williams is charged with felony rape, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment, burglary, obstruction, crossing a guard line with drugs and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He faces misdemeanor charges of cruelty to children, battery, possession of marijuana and obstructing a 911 call.