A Rome man stopped for shoplifting in the Walmart at 825 Cartersville Highway now face felony charges after being caught with counterfeit $1 bills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carlos Demond Woodard, 29, of 131 Dodd Blvd., was arrested Friday afternoon after authorities checked him for allegedly shoplifting a couple of ink cartridges and two phone chargers. Police found 29 fake $1 bills on Woodard resulting in felony forgery in the first degree charge to go with the misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Woodard was being held in the Floyd County Jail Saturday night pending a $3,500 bond.