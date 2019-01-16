A Rome man is facing multiple charges after police found him passed out in a vehicle late Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scotty Lane Weaver, 46, of 51 East Drive, was found passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Warehouse Beverage Center, 2558 Sorter Ave. When an officer approached the vehicle Weaver’s foot came off the brake pedal, causing the vehicle started to roll off.
Weaver is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanors drugs not in the original container and driving under the influence of drugs. He remained in jail Wednesday on a $3,500 bond.
Blake Silvers, staff writer