A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after a police chase during which speeds topped 100 miles per hour.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demarco Antonio Tair, 35, of 3 Orlystes Drive, faces felony charges of theft by taking and fleeing or attempting to elude officers after taking a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu from the residence on Orlystes Drive after punching a woman in the head.
Police claim that Tair was clocked doing 114 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone during the chase. He was ultimately apprehended near the intersection of Ga. 20 and Chulio Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
In addition to the two felony charges, Tair faces a litany of traffic-related misdemeanors.