A Rome was arrested Tuesday, accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Seals Trapp, 31, 1267B Radio Springs Rd., "maliciously caused bodily harm" to his girlfriend on Sept. 11, pushing her to the floor causing her to strike her head which led to a severe brain bleed. He also choked her and kicked and stuck her with his knee, then confined her against her will in the home.
Trapp was being held without bond Wednesday afternoon, charged with felonies aggravated battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.