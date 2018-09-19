Report: Rome man jailed for battery and meth
A Rome man was jailed Tuesday afternoon on several charges stem-ming from an altercation at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Donald Oscar Wallace, 43, of 1 Burnett Circle, grabbed a woman by the hair and held her down and took her phone away. Wallace was later found with methamphetamine in his pocket.
Wallace is charged with Felony possession of meth. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, both under the Family Violence Act.