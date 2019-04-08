A Rome man was in jail without bond Monday, accused to injuring an elderly woman while attempting to enter her vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Letonio Christopher Allen, 29, of 215 Hasty Road, was arrested Sunday near the intersection of Martha Berry Blvd and North 5th Avenue after forcing his way into a moving vehicle feet first through the driver's side window.
During the act, Allen injured the elderly driver and later disobeyed the commands of law enforcement officers.
Allen is charged with felonies hijacking a motor vehicle, exploitation of an elderly person and aggravated assault. He is also charged with misdemeanors pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, obstruction of law enforcement officers, obstruction of driver's view and obstruction of a street or sidewalk.