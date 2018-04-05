Report: Rome man holds prowler at gunpoint until police arrive
A Cordle Drive homeowner held a man, who was later arrested on a felony burglary charge, at gunpoint early Thursday morning as he waited for Floyd County police officers to respond to the prowler call.
According to Floyd County Jail and Floyd County Police Department reports:
Michael Wayne Terry, 36, of 303A E. 18th St., entered the backyard of the home and got inside an outbuilding around 4 a.m. Thursday. An antique push mower and a wheelbarrow were moved, and a brick landscaping wall was disassembled.
The homeowner told police he woke up to what sounded like glass breaking. He looked outside and saw Terry in the backyard. He went outside and pulled a gun on Terry and had him lie on the ground until police arrived.
When officers got on the scene, they placed Terry in handcuffs before questioning him and recovered a pocket knife, a red duffel bag with his personal items and two garbage bags with shoes, a tattoo gun and two older cellphones without batteries. He said he got the items from other people’s garbage.
Terry told police he was “trying to achieve his purpose.” When asked what his purpose was, Terry responded he went inside the outbuilding to determine if he still knew how to build a home. He gave the same reason for why he took the brick wall apart.
Terry is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass. He was in jail without bond Thursday night.
