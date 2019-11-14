A Rome man was charged with possession of 10 pounds of marijuana and over an ounce of cocaine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darryl Alexes Gibbons Jr., 37, of 108-A Hillside Ave., was arrested and charged with possession and intention to distribute over 10 pounds of marijuana and more than an ounce of cocaine.
Rome Floyd Metro Task Force members also found scales, baggies and other drug-related items after executing a search warrant.
Gibbons also was found to be in possession of two handguns, violating the condition of his felony probation.
He is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Gibbons remained in jail as of Thursday night with no bond.