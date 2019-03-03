A Rome man facing drug possession charges was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Edward Garrett, Jr., 51, of 203 East Valley Road, was arrested late Saturday night on Shorter Avenue near Martha Berry Boulevard.
Police found him with a syringe filled with suspected meth, a small clear package of suspected meth and another clear bag containing a small amount of marijuana.
Garrett is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.