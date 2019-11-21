A search warrant landed a Rome man in jail early Thursday on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devon Kenshawn Pullum, 28, of 42 Hawk Spring Dr., had multiple ecstasy tablets inside a $1 bill, along with a digital scale and several small square pieces of foil.
A warrant for Pullum's arrest was issued Wednesday after he did not stop for an police near Deer Run Drive and Elliot Drive. Pullum fled and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, going around other vehicles and running red lights.
Pullum is charged with two felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.