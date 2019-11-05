A Rome man is charged with the possession of meth yesterday afternoon after he was arrested on disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Cox, 23, of 75 Weathington Rd., trespassed on private property and began yelling and "cussing" at the owner. This had been the second time Cox had trespassed on the property. Upon arrest, Cox was in possession of a glass pipe containing suspected meth.
Cox still resides in jail Tuesday night with no bond.