A Silver Creek man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a drug arrest led to a scuffle with a police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Warren Ballard, 24, of 65 Woodruff Street, resisted arrest and choked an officer with a rope on his back pack around 4:43 p.m. at an address on Flannery Street Tuesday while attempting to discard drugs in his possession. He also struck the officer in the face before being restrained.
Ballard is charged with felonies obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamines and two counts of probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanors battery on a police officer and possession of marijuana. He was being held without bond Wednesday.