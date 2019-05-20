A Rome man was in jail Monday, accused of choking his ex-girlfriend over a comment on social media Sunday evening.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Ja'darrien Lin'mori Henderson, 18, of 422 Branham Ave., choked his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his unborn child, because she commented "haha" below a photo of Henderson and his new girlfriend on Facebook.
After the comment was posted, Henderson began calling and texting the victim wanting to speak with her in person. He eventually came to the victim's location and called her outside. She locked herself inside a vehicle outside the residence. Somehow the car doors became unlocked and Henderson was able to gain access to the victim and started assaulting her.
Henderson is charged with felony aggravated assault and was being held Monday on an $11,200 bond.